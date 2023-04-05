LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Senator Chuck Schumer is coming to Lockport on Wednesday morning to talk about a three-part plan for cracking down on swatting in New York.

The state experienced a number of these incidents this week and last, including several schools in Western New York. According to Schumer’s office, there were 36 false reports of mass shooting incidents on March 30, triggering a police response to more than 220 schools. Lockport High School and South Park High School were among them.

Schumer is calling for a federal investigation of these incidents. During his upcoming conference at Lockport High School, which is scheduled for 11 a.m., the U.S. senator will be joined by Lockport Mayor Michelle Roman and Police Chief Steven Abbott, among others.

News 4 plans to stream the conference live on this page at 11 a.m.