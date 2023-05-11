FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Forty-two nonprofits and municipalities are getting financial assistance for tourism, infrastructure and more along canal waterways in New York. Some of those organizations are in the North Country communities of Hudson Falls and Schuylerville.
This week, the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor and the New York State Canal Corporation announced $190,000 in event and infrastructure grants headed to groups along the canal. In all, that money is going to seven tourism initiatives and 35 individual events.
“For nearly 200 years, the Erie Canal has been an economic engine and as we near its third century of operation, the strategic investments being made through this program are key to ensuring it continues to support the communities that grew alongside it,” said New York State Canal Corporation Director Brian Stratton. “Improving infrastructure and bringing residents and visitors to canalside events will stimulate downtowns and create new opportunities to experience our Canal waterways.”
Here’s what’s coming to the North Country as part of this year’s grants:
- Fort Edward
- $24,000 awarded
- Installation of an adaptive hand launch dock at the Fort Edward yacht basin on the Hudson River
- Champlain Canalway Trail Family Bicycle Celebration
- Held Saturday-Sunday, May 20-21
- 200th-anniversary celebration for the Champlain Canal, held at Mullen Park; featuring kids’ bicycle course, and a bike ride and walking tour along the canal
- Locktoberfest
- Held Saturday, Oct. 14
- Harvest celebration at Canal Street Marketplace, featuring artisan products, educational booths, food, beer, and live music
- $24,000 awarded
- Schuylerville
- $10,000 awarded
- Construction of a new shed for use by Hudson Crossing Park
- 17th annual Cardboard Boat Races: Magical History Tour
- Held Saturday, Aug. 12
- Annual competition at Hudson Crossing Park to see who can build the best cardboard boat, and see whose will stay afloat
- $10,000 awarded