SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hudson Crossing Park has a kids’ adventure program coming to its wilderness this August. The Science + Outdoor Adventure on the River (SOAR) program comes to the Schuylerville park this Aug. 8 – 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The educational program gives children from 3rd grade to 5th grade the chance to take part in hands-on learning experiences and crafts. Guest speakers will come along to talk to students about the role of nature in the park, and in their surrounding environments.

“Hudson Crossing Park’s education team has been putting together an amazing week for our S.O.A.R participants,” said Hudson Crossing Park Executive Director Kate Morse. “It’s a great way to keep kids engaged and off the couch, exploring and experiencing all that the outdoors have to offer.”

Last year’s SOAR events included building a “bug hotel” to learn about insect life and pollination; a visit from a reptile specialist who introduced kids to snakes; an educational ride along the Champlain Canal from Lock 5, where the park is located. Registration is open from now until Aug. 6, with $150 admission per participant per week.

Hudson Crossing Park is operated as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. A SOAR program for 1st- and 2nd-grade students was held from July 11 to 15. The park also operates a virtual heritage program where students can learn about local history along the Champlain Canal and Hudson River around the Schuylerville area. Recently, the park went through a string of vandalism, with the receiver removed from its “Telephone of the Wind.” The receiver has since been replaced.