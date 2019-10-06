6 elephants drown, 2 rescued in Thai national park

In this Oct. 5, 2019, photo released by the Department of National Parks, two elephants are seen stuck on the edge of the Haew Narok Waterfall in Khao Yai National Park, Nakhon Nayok, central Thailand. A herd of wild elephants was swept away by raging waters in Thailand’s national park, drowning six, while rangers helped steer two animals out of a deep ravine. (Department of National Parks via AP)

BANGKOK (AP) — A herd of wild elephants was swept away by raging waters in a national park in Thailand, drowning six, while rangers helped steer two of the animals out of a deep ravine.

Staff at Khao Yai National Park discovered the two struggling elephants and the carcasses after dawn Saturday near the Haew Narok waterfall, also known as the Ravine of Hell.

The two elephants were trying to reach a dead calf, park officials said.

Park rangers helped lead the two elephants from the ravine and said they will monitor their condition throughout the week. The waterfall was closed off to visitors while officials remove the carcasses.

“The two elephants right now are taking a rest. They are exhausted from trying to cross the stream,” said Chanaya Kanchanasaka, a veterinarian at the park, located 120 kilometers (74 miles) northeast of Bangkok.

The ravines usually fill up with gushing water during the rainy season. In 1992, eight elephants died after falling into the water.

The park is home to about 300 wild elephants and is part of Dong Phayayen-Khao Yai Forest Complex, a UNESCO World Heritage site.