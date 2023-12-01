SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Saturday, Jan. 27, Micron will be hosting a robotics challenge at the Museum of Science and Technology (MOST) in downtown Syracuse for local students.

Students in fourth through eighth grade will be sorted into one division and students in ninth through twelfth grades into another. Teams must consist of four to eight students, and only three teams maximum are allowed per school.

Free robotic kits will be available to the first 40 teams that register. Teams can still sign up if no more kits are available, but will have to bring their own materials.

Teams who register for a kit can pick them up at a support session, which are scheduled before the competition.

The support sessions will happen on:

Saturday, January 6 (2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.)

Saturday, January 13 (2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.)

Saturday, January 20 (2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.)

Participants can also email eventcoordinator@most.org to set up an appointment.

You can register for the competition and learn more HERE.