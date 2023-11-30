A series of “Sun burps”, highlighted by a particularly powerful flare on Tuesday could generate naked eye auroras for parts of the U.S. Friday. A strong G3 level geomagnetic storm is currently predicted. Such a display can produce a display of Northern Lights across much of the northern third to half of the country. Photographic (with long exposure cameras aimed low at the northern horizon) can bleed into parts of the South.

Solar forecasts are often quite fickle, subject to inaccuracies in timing & intensity. In this particular case, a series of flares interacting adds even more room for modeling error. Many predicted geomagnetic storms never materialize. Others come in earlier and stronger, of which can produce auroras even farther south than the above map. I often tell folks to temper their expectations. There are a multitude of failure points to see the aurora with only very precise pathways to pulling it off.

One of those limiting variable is cloud cover. Here in WNY, not only is it limiting, it’s killing. Soaking rain and overcast skies will almost certainly kill any shot of us seeing this. Sometimes, we root for an earlier or later arrival. The overcast sky is long-lived, developing by Thursday night and likely lingering into the weekend. I’m just not seeing a viable pathway for us to see this one, unfortunately.