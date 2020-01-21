Super Science Saturday to be held February 1

Super Science Saturday (SSS) is back at Jefferson Community College (JCC)! A celebration of math and science and an exploration of science careers, SSS will take place on February 1, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Although designed for students in grades 5-8, all family members are welcome to attend. Admission is free.

In addition to interactive exhibits and hands-on demonstrations, SSS showcases a 20-foot long walk-through inflatable colon, a chemistry magic show presented by James Peploski of Clarkson University and a lasers and rainbows show presented by Thomas C. Altman.

Students will see how much fun science can be when they explore the inside of a computer, observe dancing fire as sound waves travel through a Ruben’s Tube, and how heart function and breathing are evaluated in an emergency. Students may get surprised at SSS when they examine the effectiveness of their hand washing, test sunscreen to see if it actually works, and experiment with their hand-eye coordination using a laparoscopic surgical tool and virtual reality. JCC faculty, assisted by current students, will give demonstrations in zoo keeping, chemistry, biology, geology, math, engineering and health-related careers. Additionally, students will have fun with a science-themed photo booth. Several community organizations will be on hand to share career information and provide interactive activities with students.

SSS will take place at JCC in the Jules Center, McVean Student Center, Guthrie Science Building and the Gregor Building. Concessions, parking, a campus map and programs will be available at the event.

For more information, call the Science Department at JCC, 315-786-2320.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.