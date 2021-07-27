Trusted A.I. at Scale Event awards $18M in Rome

ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) – The virtual Trusted A.I. at Scale event is being put on by the Air Force Research Lab and Innovare Advancement Center. Small businesses from across the nation will participate in the Trusted A.I. Challenge Series and an air force pitch day. These events will giveaway over $18 million dollars to the participating businesses who are working on artificial intelligence technology.

This event will help fund small businesses across the country, and it will help to advance the U.S. military as well. “We’re trying as an Air Force to make sure that we do create that collaborative environment for not just the small businesses but for the Air Force as well,” said Denise Lee, SBIR/STTR program manager.

Trusted A.I. at scale is comprised of two Air Force events. There’s the U.S. Air Force small business innovation research and small business technology transfer (SBIR/STTR) pitch day. In this part of the event just over $18 million will be awarded on the spot to selected small businesses who pitch a technology that fits the topic of trusted artificial intelligence.

There’s also the final installment of the Trusted A.I. Challenge series which is a collaboration between the Air Force research lab, SUNY, Innovare Advancement Center, New York State Technology Enterprise Corporation, Griffiss Institute, and the National Security Innovation Network. This challenge will award up to $925,000 to proposals that tackle trustworthiness in dynamic and autonomous artificial intelligence systems. This is the third and final installment of the workshop series that began in October 2020.

“Over the next three days this event is going to explore the future of A.I., why it’s so important to the government and to the department of defense, and to really bring the United States ahead in leading the world in developing safe and reliable artificially intelligent systems.,” said Dr. Bryant Wysocki, a technical Advisor of C4I and Cyber Systems and member of the Air Force.

Wysocki said, “A.I. is critical to national defense, the economy, and to businesses. A.I. enables us to streamline our processes to make decisions better, to make them faster. it allows us to optimize our resources to take better advantage of our people, our time, and our materials.”

The free event is open to the public, and will bring together technology leaders to explore the challenges of developing artificial intelligence systems. To learn more about the event or register to engage virtually, visit the Innovare website.