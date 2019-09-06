Scout leader accused of sexually abusing campers in Northern NY

New York State Police officials say an Elba man is in the St. Lawrence County Jail for following accusations that he sexually abused several victims at a Boy Scout camp in Northern New York.

Ronald Rowcliffe, who troopers said is a Boy Scout leader, is charged with sexual abuse, forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child.

State Police said the alleged victims are between 12 and 14 years old, and were attending the Massawepie Boy Scout Camp in the North Country.

Bail for the 55-year-old Rowcliffe is set at $10,000 cash bail.

Seneca Waterways Council Scout Executive/CEO, Stephen Hoitt released a statement Friday morning regarding the charges, saying in part:

“Early in our summer camp season Scouts reported allegations of inappropriate actions by one of our staff members. We immediately terminated the camp staff employee in question, turned the issue over to investigators who we are fully cooperating with, and took immediate action to prohibit the accused individual from any further participation in the Scouting program.“