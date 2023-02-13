SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Police Department is investigating after a student was approached twice by a suspicious man Friday morning. According to an online statement from the city school district, it happened around 8:45 a.m., near the corner of Bradt Street and Broadway.

There, a man driving a grey FJ Cruiser spoke to the student and drove off. According to the statement, he later returned and offered a ride to the student.

At this time, the car and license plate have been confirmed on video surveillance, but police have been unable to locate or contact the man in question, the district said. The man is described as being in his mid-40s, with a large build, bald head, and medium complexion.

“An important reminder to all students, parents, and community members, when you see something, say something,” a spokesperson for the school district stated. “Always monitor suspicious behavior and be aware of your surroundings.”

If you have any information that could help with this investigation, you are asked to call the Schenectady Police Youth Aid Bureau at (518) 382-5256. “We continue to work closely with police as they proceed with their investigation,” concluded the online statement.