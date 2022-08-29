UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Vandals left the community art center ‘Sculpture Space Inc’ of Utica in ruins on Sunday, August 28, destroying equipment, property, and charity-donated artwork.

Sculpture Space announced the devastation early morning on Monday, August 29 on their Facebook page. According to the post, the incident occurred during the early morning hours on Sunday, and vandals used paint, torches, sledgehammers, studio items, and other tools in their violent rampage throughout the facility.

A total value of the damage has not yet been calculated but the organization says that their annual CHAIRity Art Auction and Launch Party on September 24, will not be held up, despite this being a major setback.

An emergency ‘Vandalism Recovery Fund’ has been set up for anyone who would like to donate to their recovery efforts: https://scuspa.betterworld.org/campaigns/vandalism-recovery-fund

A list of some of the damage is below:

● All windows, interior, and exterior have been smashed

● The entire office along with accompanying communication and computer technologies, important archival documents and information, and furniture have been severely damaged and destroyed

● The entire kitchen, kitchenware, and equipment were smashed and spread throughout the studio area

● The bathrooms and hallway were flooded and damaged

● Several donated art pieces for CHAIRity have been partially damaged or destroyed

● Furniture and storage units throughout were destroyed or rendered useless

● Camera and video technologies have been smashed and destroyed

● Lighting was busted or smashed

● Multiple bicycles for use by artists-in-residence were stolen

Eyewitness News will update this story with any new information as it is released.