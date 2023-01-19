GRANVILLE, N.Y.(NEWS10) – A Granville man who went missing nine years ago today is still missing. NEWS10 is revisiting the case revolving around 23-year-old Jonathan Schaff and has the latest.

“It was a very strange disappearance,” recalls Granville resident, Payton Barlow.

Police say Jonathan Schaff was last seen leaving the Riverside Pub in Granville which now vacant around four in the morning after a physical alteration on January 18, 2014.

Police say Schaff suffered a laceration to his head and his glasses were broken because of that fight.

He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie with a brown Carhart jacket, dark pants and brown work boots.

Schaff was reportedly seen walking east on east Main Street, N.Y. Route 149 from the bar, allegedly headed to Pawlet, Vt.

Police say Schaff’s cell phone was found in an abandoned car at Loomis Trucking in Pawlet.

Jonathan is still considered a missing person and not declared dead. His family has not been able to get closure as his estate is frozen and they have not been able to have a funeral.

“A lot of people still wonder what happened that night and it’s still very talked about in our town,” said Barlow.

NEWS10 has reached out to police in both N.Y. and Vermont for any updates in the investigation and Vermont confirming there have been no new developments but state the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information into the disappearance of Jonathan Schaff police ask that you call them at either Granville police call, (518)642-1414 or in Vermont, call (802)733- 9101.