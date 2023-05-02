GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Glens Falls and Lake George region are looking to fill out the ranks at employers who need seasonal workers this summer. A job fair exclusively for seasonal jobs is set for next week at the Salvation Army.

On Thursday, May 18, the Salvation Army of Glens Falls will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 37 Broad St. The fair is planned to include jobs in the hospitality, tourism, recreation, construction and landscaping industries. The fair has been planned in cooperation with the Warren County Department of Workforce Development and the New York State Department of Labor.

“The Salvation Army is happy to host this seasonal job fair in partnership with Warren County Career Center,” said Glens Falls Salvation Army Administrator Major Leo Lloyd. “We hope it is beneficial for job seekers.”

Employers interested in tabling at the job fair are able to register until Friday, May 12. Registration can be filled out online. Employers must be offering more than five seasonal openings in order to be eligible.