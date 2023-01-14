SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As of January 12, there has been an update to the homicide of Tyus Ogletree, with a second arrest being made.

A 17-year-old male has been arrested and sent to Hillbrook Detention Center for:

One count of Murder in the Second Degree

One count of Burglary in the First Degree

One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

This investigation is on-going, with an updated timeline of the homicide according to the Syracuse Police Department.

Timeline For Tyus Ogletree Homicide Investigation

January 7, 2023 at 11:43 p.m.:

SPD responded to 200 block of Sunset Ave. for a shootings injuries call

Officers located two victims at the scene – both shot Vladimir Fernandez (24) found in the street (200 block of Sunset Ave.) Tyus Ogletree (27) found inside home (212 Sunset Ave.)

Both were taken to Upstate University Hospital

Olgetree died as a result of his injuries

Fernandez was treated for injuries and released

January 7, 2023 up until present:

Investigation began and led by CID Homicide Unit detectives

Many people were interviewed

Neighborhood and citywide canvas took place

Several warrants were sent out

Evidence was recovered, processed and analyzed

From this, Fernandez was identified as a suspect in the homicide

January 9, 2023:

Fernandez was arrested at the Public Safety Building (511 S. State Street) after being released from the hospital

He was sent to Onondaga County Justice Center

He was held pending arraingment

January 12, 2023:

17-year-old male was arrested at the Public Safety Building after being apprehended by SPD Homicide Detectives (400 block of Boyden Street)

He was arraigned and sent to Hillbrook Detention Center He is still there



As for the suspects, Fernandez and the 17-year-old are both charged with:

One count of Murder in the Second Degree

One count of Burglary in the First Degree

One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact CID at (315) 442-5222.