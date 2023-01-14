SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As of January 12, there has been an update to the homicide of Tyus Ogletree, with a second arrest being made.

A 17-year-old male has been arrested and sent to Hillbrook Detention Center for:

  • One count of Murder in the Second Degree
  • One count of Burglary in the First Degree
  • One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

This investigation is on-going, with an updated timeline of the homicide according to the Syracuse Police Department.

Timeline For Tyus Ogletree Homicide Investigation

January 7, 2023 at 11:43 p.m.:

  • SPD responded to 200 block of Sunset Ave. for a shootings injuries call
  • Officers located two victims at the scene – both shot
    • Vladimir Fernandez (24) found in the street (200 block of Sunset Ave.)
    • Tyus Ogletree (27) found inside home (212 Sunset Ave.)
  • Both were taken to Upstate University Hospital
  • Olgetree died as a result of his injuries
  • Fernandez was treated for injuries and released

January 7, 2023 up until present:

  • Investigation began and led by CID Homicide Unit detectives
  • Many people were interviewed
  • Neighborhood and citywide canvas took place
  • Several warrants were sent out
  • Evidence was recovered, processed and analyzed
  • From this, Fernandez was identified as a suspect in the homicide

January 9, 2023:

  • Fernandez was arrested at the Public Safety Building (511 S. State Street) after being released from the hospital
  • He was sent to Onondaga County Justice Center
  • He was held pending arraingment

January 12, 2023:

  • 17-year-old male was arrested at the Public Safety Building after being apprehended by SPD Homicide Detectives (400 block of Boyden Street)
  •  He was arraigned and sent to Hillbrook Detention Center
    • He is still there

As for the suspects, Fernandez and the 17-year-old are both charged with:

  • One count of Murder in the Second Degree
  • One count of Burglary in the First Degree
  • One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact CID at (315) 442-5222.