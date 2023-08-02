JAMESVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Looking to adopt or foster a dog? Friends of Second Chance Canine Adoption Shelter are hosting an adoption event on Saturday, August 19.

The event will be hosted at Second Chance Canine Adoption Shelter on 6660 East Seneca Turnpike in Jamesville from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

“Our community is having a crisis with unwanted local dogs. Second Chance Canine Adoption Shelter will be hosting the adoption event along with other local animal shelters,” said Nikki Peios, Marketing and Advertising Coordinator at Second Chance Canine Adoption Shelter.

The dogs pictured below are available for adoption at the event.

Courtesy of Second Chance Canine Adoption Shelter

Second Chance Canine Adoption Shelter encourages everyone to take the time to come and meet the gorgeous pups, and maybe even leave with a new best friend.

“Learn how you can volunteer, foster, donate and check out our great merchandise! There will also be dogs available for adoption from Recycle-A-Bull Bully Breed Rescue and B & R Bunkhouse!” stated Second Chance Canine Adoption Shelter.

To see a list of adoptable dogs, click here. If you see a dog you like online and want to adopt, fill out the adoption application found here.

The shelter is also in need of fosters, volunteers and any and all donations.

“There are more ways to help than just adopting. We need fosters, volunteers and appreciate any donations,” said Peios.

To volunteer, visit Second Chance Canine Adoption Shelter’s website for more information.

For more information, you can visit the shelter’s Facebook page.