ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – You can point to a bunch of things that went wrong and led to the Bills 33-30 overtime loss to Minnesota but there were negative trends that started even before this game that carried over.

The Bills have struggled in the red zone and coming into the game they scored touchdowns on 53.57% of their trips inside the 20, ranked 19th in the NFL. The Bills went just 3-6 in the red zone against the Vikings. To make things worse, the Bills have now turned the ball over in the red zone in five straight games, they did it twice in this game as Josh Allen was picked off by Patrick Peterson two times.

The first interception came on 4th and 2 at Minnesota’s 7-yard line with 10:27 left in the fourth quarter when the Bills were up 27-17.

“We had opportunities to win the game and we gotta do a better job taking care of the football. I know I keep saying that, we talk about it every week and it makes it awfully hard to win a football game when you turn the ball over four times,” Sean McDermott said after the game.

Allen’s second interception came with 1:12 left in overtime at Minnesota’s 20-yard line as the Vikings were up 33-30. Peterson’s pick sealed the win for Minnesota. Allen called that play a “bad ball, bad decision.”

“No explanation as of now just we gotta execute better, that’s on my shoulders. Four turnovers today, three were by me. Losing sucks, it’s just what it is. You hate to lose especially that way,” Josh Allen said when asked about the Bills second half struggles lately.

Stefon Diggs on second half struggles: "Von always says don't blink and I feel like we might be blinking a little bit." pic.twitter.com/VHkq1gsrFd — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) November 14, 2022

The Bills took a 24-10 lead over the Vikings at halftime but only managed to score six points the rest of the way. Not being able to find the end zone in the second half is a pattern we’ve seen over the past three games. In last week’s 20-17 loss to the Jets, the Bills only scored three points in the second half, the same two weeks ago against the Packers only they were able to hold on to win that game, 27-17.

Sean McDermott after a 33-30 OT loss to the Vikings: "It makes it awfully hard to win a football game when you turn the ball over four times. We had opportunities to win that's what makes it sting. We were right there and we got sloppy with the football." pic.twitter.com/mJEoynmaxV — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) November 14, 2022

You have to go all the way back to week six in Kansas City for the last time Buffalo scored a second half touchdown when Allen found Dawson Knox for the 14-yard score with 1:04 to go in the fourth quarter that ended up being the game-winning drive.

“I feel like we’re coming out in the first half mind sharp, getting after it and then we somewhat hit a little lull and then kind of gotta get back in a groove it seems like and then it seems like when we gotta get in a groove it’s always crunch time and we always manage to kind of figure it out and make a way but it’ll save us if we don’t take that lull, don’t take that little gasp of air,” Stefon Diggs said after the game.

