Secret Santa in the workplace causing anxiety

(NEWS10) — More and more workplaces are doing-away with their annual ‘Secret-Santa’ exchange. According to a recent study, it’s because some millennials say it is causing anxiety.

The Jobsite report found that instead of spreading Christmas cheer, the anonymous present exchange spread stress and anxiety. Some of the reasons they cited include:

Financial Stress – contributing to activities such as ‘Secret Santa’ and presents for birthdays and promotions has led 26% of young workers to dip into savings and/or overdrafts to contribute

More Expensive – on average millennials contribute 34% more to office activities and almost three quarters (73%) of workers aged 23-38 contribute more than they can afford

Judgement – 17% of millennials say they have felt judged by colleagues on their contributions

Millenials are considered the poorest generation in America since the Great Depression. Although many admit office activities can create bad financial situations for them, a majority (67%) of those who participated in this study, agree things like Secret-Santa are good for morale and colleague relationships.

Some suggest that companies should take on more of the burden and take away the stress from the individual employee since these activities can carry a number of benefits for the employer.