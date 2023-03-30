SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — No need to stress about finding something to entertain the kids during spring break next week, because the Rosamond Gifford Zoo has you covered.

The zoo is “springing” into action for spring break week, starting this weekend, April 1, kids and parents can come to see the adorable elephant twins as well as new residents in the Domestic Animal Barn.

The newest additions to the zoo are the Black Welsh Mountain sheep lambs which kids will love to see.

Kids will also enjoy watching the Easter-themed enrichment activities with the animals on Sunday, April 2 for the Animal Egg-stravaganza.

If you want to see what else the zoo is offering for spring break week you can browse the schedule below to plan your trip.

Spring Break Keeper Chat Daily Schedule

TimeAnimal and Location
10:30 a.m.Andean Bear | Wildlife Trail
11:00 a.m.Asian Elephant Twins | Helga Beck Asian Elephant Preserve
11:30 a.m.Penguin | Penguin Coast
12:00 p.m.Black Welsh Mountain sheep lambs in the Domestic Animal Barn | Outdoor Zoo
12:30 p.m.Invertebrates | Upper Lobby
1:00 p.m.Meerkats/Porcupine | Social Animals Building
1:30 p.m.Indoor Birds | Diversity of Birds Aviary
2:00 p.m.Asian Elephant Twins | Helga Beck Asian Elephant Preserve
2:30 p.m.Bactrian Camels | Wildlife Trail
3:00 p.m.Octopus | Upper Lobby
3:30 p.m.Primates | Primate Park

April 2 Animal Egg-stravaganza Schedule

TimeAnimal and Location
10:30 a.m.Komodo Dragon | Social Animals Building
11:00 p.m.Siamang | Social Animals Building
11:30 a.m.Red Panda | Wildlife Trail
12:00 p.m.Red River Hogs | Wildlife Trail
12:30 p.m.Meerkats | Social Animals Building
1:00 p.m.Stanley Blue Cranes | Wildlife Trail
1:30 p.m.Andean Bear | Wildlife Trail
2:00 p.m.Asian Elephants | Helga Beck Asian Elephant Preserve
2:30 p.m.Turkmenian Markhor | Wildlife Trail
3:00 p.m.Giant Pacific Octopus | USS Antiquities
3:30 p.m.Indoor Birds | Diversity of Birds Aviary