See if you’re owed any money in the Equifax Settlement

EW YORK (NEWS10) — Attorney General Letitia James has announced that consumers can now visit a new website to determine if their personal information was compromised in Equifax’s massive breach.

The site not only has information about the breach and the settlement reached, but also allows consumers to check if they were victims of the breach, file claims for financial restitution, set up credit monitoring and restoration services, and check on the status of all these services.

Click here to see if you’re eligible.