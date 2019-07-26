See ‘WomenHuntFishNY’ photo contest winners at Clayton show

Clayton, NY. – The six winning photographs of the 2019 WomenHuntFishNY Photo Contest and some of the more than 2,000 contest entries highlighting outdoor experiences in New York State will be seen as part of the Becoming an Outdoors-Woman featured exhibit at the August 17 and 18 Gun Show fundraiser for the Clayton Rotary Club at the Cerow Recreation Park Arena in Clayton, N.Y.



The WomenHuntFishNY Photo Contest is a project of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). The photos highlighted at the Clayton show will feature entries by sportswomen of all ages from every region of New York State.



Photos from the contest will also be featured in the 2019 DEC Hunting Regulations Guide and in the June issue of the Conservationist magazine, both of which will be available at the Clayton show.



The Clayton Rotary Club recently announced the Becoming an Outdoors-Woman program of the DEC as its featured exhibitor for the show with more than 60 conservation organizations, guides, gunsmiths, collectors, military memorabilia enthusiasts, and sporting vendors.



Show hours are 8:30 am-5 pm on Saturday, August 17 and 9 am-3 pm on Sunday, August 18. Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for military with ID; children under 12 enter free. This is a Yellow Ribbon event for military personnel. Show proceeds benefit Clayton area charities.



For more information, contact show managers Tony Pisarksi, 315-783-6017; Tom Neely, 315-482-4596; or Aileen Martin at 315-767-5643



