ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In celebration of Arbor Day, the DEC Estuary Program is “Potting Up.” This weekend, volunteers are needed to pot thousands of seedlings for use in a program that plants trees in locations around the Hudson Valley, to keep ecosystems healthy and thriving, in the Hudson Estuary Trees for Tribs program.

“The Hudson Estuary Trees for Tribs program provides a great opportunity for communities to work together as environmental stewards and support the state’s efforts to protect vulnerable streamsides with tree plantings,” said DEC Commissioner Seggos. “The plantings provide healthy buffers that help reduce water pollution, erosion, and flood damage and protect the important habitat for fish and other wildlife that thrive along the river. I encourage anyone interested to volunteer in this year’s program to help with planting projects throughout the spring.”

Bare-root seedlings potted for the Trees for Tribs program are provided by the DEC’s Colonel William F. Fox Memorial Saratoga Tree Nursery. All plants involved are New York-native species, sourced from in-state seeds. The seedlings will be planted throughout the Hudson Valley over the course of May and June. Potting takes place on Arbor Day – Friday, April 28 – from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Individual volunteers, watershed groups, towns, villages, cities, land trusts, and school districts are all invited to take part in the potting. RSVPs to volunteer can be sent to HudsonEstuaryTFT@dec.ny.gov. Potting takes place at DEC Region 3 Headquarters, 21 South Putt Corners Road, New Paltz.