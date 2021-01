GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)– Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is pushing for Samsung to bring jobs to Western New York.

The senator says he’s spoken with the company’s top brass about building a semiconductor plant in Genesee County.

Schumer says the stamp campus in the Town of Alabama is under consideration for the project which would create 1,900 jobs.

Samsung is hoping to open a plant late next year.

Senator Schumer says in a statement, the plant would be a “game-changer for the region.”