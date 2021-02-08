Sen. Gillibrand visits Rochester to call heat assistance in coronavirus relief

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is visiting Rochester on Monday to call for assistance in the next coronavirus relief package.

Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) funding would to provide assistance for low-income households and seniors paying their energy and heating bills.

“Within the last year, the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic has put an unprecedented financial burden on New Yorkers. Millions of New Yorkers are finding it more difficult to afford the cost of keeping the heat turned on in their homes during the cold winter months,” a statement from the senator’s office reads.

Gillibrand will be at the Eastman Reserve on Monday afternoon.