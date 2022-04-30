UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The citizens of New York have voiced their desire for an independent and nonpolitical approach to drawing new district boundaries, but Senator Griffo believes the will of the people is being ignored.

He believes the constitutional amendment made eight years ago is not being taken into consideration, and this is yet another example of an area of government that needs to be reformed.

“By delaying and not fulfilling their obligation in the independent redistricting commission – because there were two parties involved in that and they didn’t come to a consensus – and intentionally, I think the stalemate was intentional,” said Senator Griffo. “So, as a result of that, it kicked it back to the legislature where the majorities control the entire assembly and senate.”

He continued, “It gave them the opportunity to draw the lines the way they really wanted to do so, which now the courts – the highest court in the state of New York – has said, is wrong. So, I think if you follow the constitutional amendment that was passed by the legislature, signed by the governor, and then implement it this year, that would be the way to do this and to do it right.”

The judge presiding over this case has issued a timeline in which Dr. Jonathan Cervas — the man tasked with re-drawing the maps — has a deadline of May 16. Parties who disagree with the newly drawn maps at that point will have until the 18th to submit their opposition, and the final state senate and congressional district maps are scheduled to be issued by May 20.