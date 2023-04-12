Editor’s note: The following press conference will be live-streamed on this page at 1:00 p.m.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will be holding a press conference regarding black hawk helicopter safety two years after a fatal crash that killed three soldiers in Mendon.

During the virtual conference, Schumer said he will be revealing a report of the investigation into black hawk helicopter safety, as well as discussing changes to be made to protect servicemembers.

In January 2021, the UH-60 medical evaluation helicopter was on a routine training mission before crashing in a farmer’s field on West Bloomfield Road near Cheese Factory Road. The State National Guard said the cause of the crash was due to a “procedural error during an emergency training maneuver”

The victims in the crash were Chief Warrant Officer 5 Steven Skoda, Chief Warrant Officer 4 Christian Koch, and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Daniel Prial.

This press conference comes a few weeks after nine people were killed in Kentucky after two Black Hawk medical helicopters crashed during a training exercise.

