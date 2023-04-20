ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– The New York State Court of Appeals now has a new Associate Judge. The Senate confirmed Caitlin Halligan to the position after it was left vacant when Judge Rowan Wilson was promoted to Chief Judge.

The confirmation took place after a hearing was held on Tuesday, where Halligan introduced herself and shared her experience in law which includes working with gun violence prevention groups, but that’s not all.

“Working alongside Manhattan DAs office to defend its subpoena of former President Trump‘s tax records—a case that for me was about the rule of law. And filing a brief on behalf of the Women’s Law Center and more than 60 other organizations, on behalf of the US women’s soccer team’s fight for equal pay,” Halligan said of her career during her testimony.

As an attorney, Halligan has argued many times before the Supreme Court as well as the New York State Court of Appeals. She took questions about her past cases during the hearing.

“In whatever capacity I represented a client, I’ve done my best to bring to the court whatever arguments there are on that clients behalf,” explained Halligan.

Both Democrats and Republicans commenting how impressed they were with her qualifications. After the confirmation vote, Halligan briefly spoke to reporters and said she was ” grateful and honored.”