Senate Dems call for full funding of Community Development Block Grant program to assist Upstate communities

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — Senate Democrats sent a letter to President Biden calling for full funding of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. This program funds local community development projects that support jobs, housing, infrastructure, and public services for millions of Americans.

According to Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, CDBG funding provides a lifeline for cash-strapped Upstate communities whose budgets have been hit hard by the pandemic. The funding provides the resources to support affordable housing, economic development and other resources for seniors, low- and middle-income residents, and the organizations that serve them.

“The Community Development Block Grant is a critical investment that supports local economic development and jobs, community revitalization, and affordable housing across Upstate New York—we must ensure that funding the program is finally prioritized,” said Senator Gillibrand. “As municipalities and local organizations try to operate with drained resources due to the pandemic, they’re relying on CDBG funding to support some of our most vulnerable families. Providing communities with a robust stream of federal funding will help thousands of New Yorkers struggling to get by.”

For more than 40 years, the CDBG program has invested over $149 billion in communities across the country and helped over 133 million Americans. The CDBG program has created or retained over 100,000 jobs over the past five years. In 2020, the program provided public service benefits such as substance abuse services, child care, senior citizen care, and services for the disabled to over 9 million people.

Communities across New York State use CDBG funding to address a wide range of needs and it allows local governments to support affordable housing initiatives and expand economic development.

Full text of the letter can be found online.