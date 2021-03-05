Senate Majority advances legislation to support New York’s agriculture industry

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, the Senate Democratic Majority advanced legislation supporting farmers and the agriculture industry across New York State.

“New York’s family farms and agriculture industry are crucial to the economy and communities across the state,” Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said. “Throughout the pandemic, we have seen how local farms can help New Yorkers who are living in food deserts access healthy foods. These bills will help increase access to locally grown food and assist struggling farms. I thank the bill sponsors for their strong support of New York’s agriculture industry and farmers.”

“New York is an Ag state, so strengthening our agricultural sector benefits all of us,” Bill Sponsor and Chair of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Senator Michelle Hinchey said.

The legislation passed by the Senate Majority include: