Senate Majority passes legislation to support education diversity

FILE: New York Senate Majority Leader, Andrea Stewart-Cousins, D-Yonkers, left, Sen. Liz Krueger, D-New York, center, and Sen. Deputy Majority Leader, Michael Gianaris, D-Astoria, listen as Senate members speak in favor of legislation to change state legal standards on sexual harassment to help victims prove harassment cases as members discuss the Bill in the Senate Chamber at the state Capitol Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Senate Democratic Majority will advance major legislation to address the inequity in New York schools and support diversity in the education system. The bills advanced will implement six initiatives to help diversify New York education.

“The Senate Majority is committed to tearing down the barriers that create inequities in our school systems,” Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said. “This legislation package continues those efforts through advancing programs to attract diverse educators, strengthening the community of underrepresented educators, and establishing a task force to study educator diversity. We know that our children learn better when they see themselves in their teachers. I thank the bill sponsors and advocates who have worked hard to address these issues.”

The legislation includes: