Senator Gillibrand tours Innovare Advancement Center in Rome

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand toured Innovare Advancement Center in Rome earlier today ahead of the ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new quantum laboratory, Colonel Timothy J. Lawrence Quantum Laboratory.

“I think everything that is happening here at Innovare is exciting,” Gillibrand said. “It is the future and it creates enormous opportunity for the future and for our national security and for Advancement.”

In August the senator announced that the Air Force Research Laboratory, also known as Rome Lab, was being designated as the Quantum Information Science Research Center for the U.S. Air Force and Space Force. With this designation, Rome and New York State have become the new frontier in quantum research, Unmanned Aircraft Systems and Cyber Security Research.

“Cyber security is playing a greater and greater role in our national defense and in our nation and our state economy,” Gillibrand said.

Gillibrand has been a long-time supporter of Innovare, and Rome Lab securing funds for both organizations in recent years. In 2020 she secured $10 million for Innovare and an additional $268 million for Rome Lab.

“The work here will help us define the next era of security and technology,” Gillibrand said. “It will keep America competitive on the global playing field and will draw more of the world’s brightest minds to work here in our state.”