Senator Griffo & Oberacker Urge Federal Government to Prioritize Delivery of Snowplow Computer Chips

NEW HARTFORD, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – New York State Senators Joseph Griffo and Peter Oberacker announced today that they are urging the federal government to prioritize the delivery of computer chips for snowplows.

“The U.S. DOT needs to ensure that particularly for those snow-covered areas across our nation,” said Senator Griffo.

In a letter to the U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg the senators explain that computer chips used for snowplows will be in short supply, which could impact the department’s ability to clear roads this winter, impacting public safety.

“Or read the depth and level of fluid that are in these diesel trucks and if it doesn’t read truck won’t move and as we all know this is the time of year we want our plow trucks to be able to not only operate but operate efficiently and safely,” said Senator Oberacker.

The Town of New Hartford Highway Superintendent Richard Sherman explains that he started preparing back in the spring to ensure that they have the need, however, he has been experiencing some delays.

“It’s replacing a truck that’s 17, 18 years old and it’s not going to be here until next June so again it’s because of pieces like chips and other things that cant get to the DOTS,” said Sherman.

Senator Oberacker says that they have come up with a plan if there is a delay in delivery.

“We’ve asked them to come up with an actual program that will override the chip if you cannot have the chip,” said Senator Oberacker.

Senator Griffo says that action needs to be taken in order to ensure roads are safe.

“The answer is to address these challenges and hopefully we find work despite the fact that we’re in a pandemic,” said Senator Griffo.