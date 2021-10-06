Senator wants to end vaccine mandate loophole used by Joe Rogan

NEW YORK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Senator Brad Hoylman has introduced legislation that would prevent unvaccinated performers and athletes from outside New York City from exploiting a loophole in the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The Fairly Applying Individual Requirements (“FAIR”) Vaccine Mandates Act would put an end to this loophole.

According to guidance from the Counsel to the Mayor on the NYC vaccine mandate, performers and professional athletes appearing at an indoor venue in NYC require proof of vaccination against COVID only if they are residents of the city or are regularly employed by the venue. This means performers and athletes who reside out of state are allowed to perform without proof of vaccination.

“If New Yorkers attend an entertainment or sporting event they must provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccine. But New York City grants special privileges to out-of-town anti-vaxxers like Joe Rogan and NBA star Bradley Beal,” said Hoylman.

On October 2, Joe Rogan, a podcaster and former host of TV series “Fear Factor,” performed at Madison Square Garden. Rogan has shared many anti-vaccine sentiments on his podcast. His vaccine status is unknown and he was allowed to perform because of the loophole.

“This loophole puts the health of New Yorkers at risk, so I’ve introduced the FAIR Vaccines Mandate Act to close it,” said Hoylman. “Our message is simple: Get jabbed or get out of town.”

Holyman represents New York’s 27th State Senate District which covers much of Manhattan including Greenwich Village, Chelsea, Hell’s Kitchen, Columbus Circle, Times Square, the Upper West Side, the East Village, Midtown East, and the Lower East Side.