(We are planning to live-stream the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Watch on this page.)

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Seneca Nation will open its first Nation-owned dispensary with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday morning.

Nativa Cannabis will be located at the intersection of John B. Daly Boulevard and Niagara Street in Niagara Falls next to the Seneca One Stop gas station, another Nation-owned business, according to a Nation press release. The dispensary will serve customers who are at least 21 years old in store and at the drive-thru window.

Plans for the dispensary were first announced in November.

While this Nativa Cannabis is the first to be operated by the Seneca Nation, numerous independently-owned dispensaries are already doing business on Seneca territory. Some are run out of gas stations.

The New York State Cannabis Control Board awarded three provisional dispensary licenses to individuals and organizations in Western New York last Monday. Those dispensaries will be the first in Western New York to operate off sovereign Native territory.