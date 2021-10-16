Seneca Park Zoo announces official name of snow leopard cub

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The votes are in! The Seneca Park Zoo announced the snow leopard cub has been named Kenji which means “strong” in Himalayan.

Kenji was one of several hundred name submissions turned in since Monroe County launched the contest.

As of Saturday the beloved leopard’s name is Kenji, the runner-up names were:

2. Tashi (means “Good luck/fortune” in Tibetan)

3. Sabu (means “snow leopard” in Tibetan)

Timila, the zoo’s 4-year-old snow leopard, gave birth to Kenji back in April. It was Timila’s second birth at the zoo with 10-year-old male Kaba. Shortly after the cub was born, the decision was made to hand raise him as he recovered from the respiratory illness.

(Seneca Park Zoo photo)

(Seneca Park Zoo photo)

Kenji was seen playing with his miniature toys or pretending to be a big, bad scary lion, on a 24/7 online broadcast that showed his recovery process. ‘Cub Cam’ has since ended as the animal’s condition improved.

“The cub has grown into a normal, healthy, happy snow leopard,” said Seneca Park Zoo Assistant Director for Animal Care and Conversation Dr. Louis DiVincenti. “We look forward to giving him access to the public habitat very soon.”

The cub name drawing closed on October 4th.

