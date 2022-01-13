BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As people across the country donate to animal shelters to honor the late Betty White’s 100th birthday on January 17, the Saratoga County Animal Shelter is using the social media challenge to bring awareness to their own comedic icon.

A senior dog named Betty White was adopted two years ago after spending 382 days in the shelter, but after a series of unfortunate events, the dog is back at the shelter looking for a new furever home.

The 10-year-old Boxer mix enjoys eating and being a couch potato. Her goofy behavior earned her the name fitting of the comedic legend.

In January 2020, the sweet senior dog was adopted after spending more than a year at the Saratoga County Animal Shelter in Ballston Spa. A regular on Pet Connection, the adoption gained a lot of attention for the beloved dog. But after her owner fell ill, she was returned to the shelter.

As dozens of animal lovers make donations to animal shelters across the country in honor of the comedic legend as part of the Betty White Challenge, the shelter is using it as an opportunity to bring awareness to Betty’s story. Their goal is to get her adopted by Jan. 17.

“We’ve challenged the community to share her photo, share her story so that we can get her into a nice loving home hopefully by Jan 17, which would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday or obviously as long as it takes,” said Karli Russell, the public relations coordinator for Saratoga County Animal Shelter.

If you’re interested in adopting Betty, you should know she should be the only animal in the house and she gets along best with older kids and adults.