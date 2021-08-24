Services for Trooper James Monda announced

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Trooper James Monda was killed after he went underwater at a boat launch in Fulton County and never resurfaced. (NYSP)

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police announced Tuesday that services for Trooper James Monda will be held on August 29 and August 30, 2021. Trooper Monda’s death was ruled as an accidental drowning during a marine detail on the Great Sacandaga Lake, according to law enforcement officials.

Service details for Trooper James Monda are as follows:

Visitation
Sunday, August 29, 2021
4:30 pm – 8:30 pm
St. John the Evangelist Church
806 Union Street
Schenectady, NY 12308

Funeral Service
Monday, August 30, 2021
10:00 am
St. John the Evangelist Church
806 Union Street
Schenectady, NY 12308

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories