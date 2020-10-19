‘Sesame Street’ launches a podcast to help educate kids

NEW YORK (AP) — What has more letters than the alphabet?
That’s easy: The post office.
That joke sponsored by the letter A is a highlight of the first original podcast from “Sesame Street,” featuring music, interactive games and Muppets galore.
“The Sesame Street Podcast with Foley & Friends” is an offering on Audible that gives some screen-free educational entertainment to kids who may be having spotty school lessons during the coronavirus pandemic.
The podcast is led by 6-year-old, exuberant Foley, “the sound-maker monster.”
The podcast kicked off last week and there are 15 episodes, released Tuesdays and Thursdays.
LATEST STORIES:
- Young voters requesting ballots, but they’re returning them at a slower rate
- Newsfeed Now transforms for campaign coverage as election approaches
- 7 new COVID-19 cases confirmed on Monday in St. Lawrence County
- 13 horses killed in crash on Missouri highway
- ‘It brings happy tears to my eyes’: Best friend reunion at pumpkin patch goes viral