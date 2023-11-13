SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A lot of fun events are making their way to Syracuse this year.

Bryan Adams Ft. Dave Stewart

Adams will be in town on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at 7 p.m.

He will be performing at the Upstate Medical University Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial with Dave Stewart for the So Happy It Hurts Tour.

General public tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 17.

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS.

Sesame Street Live, Say Hello!

Sesame Street Live will be in town on Thursday, April 25, at 6 p.m.

You can find Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster, and more at the Landmark Theater!

“In Sesame Street Live! Say Hello, you can sing and dance with your favorite furry friends while enjoying fun surprises along the way,” said Ticketmaster.

General public tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 17.

Doors open for the performance at 5 p.m. on April 25.

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS.