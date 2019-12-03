Seven New York counties under state of emergency as snowstorm slams Northeast

Snow covered vehicles line a street in Lowell, Mass., Dec. 2, 2019, during the first winter storm of the season. (C.J. Gunther/EPA via Shutterstock)

A storm is slamming the Northeast with heavy snow and ice Monday afternoon, and may cause an extremely dangerous evening commute home.

New Jersey, New England and most of New York state have been hit by this nor’easter — and three to six more inches of snow is still on the way Monday night.

Over 700 flights have been canceled and more than 5,200 delayed across the country Monday — mostly in the Northeast. Boston’s public schools will be closed Tuesday.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency in seven counties hit the hardest.

In Albany, New York — one of the counties under a state of emergency — more than 15 inches of snow has already fallen.

Albany police officer Steve Smith urged residents to stay home, and if they have to travel, “turn your headlights on, drive slow and give yourself ample time.”

New York troopers have already responded to more than 740 storm-related crashes statewide, Cuomo said.

It's still dangerous out there. NYS Troopers have already responded to more than 740 storm-related crashes statewide. Staying off the road allows first responders to do their job.



Make sure to watch out for each other and offer assistance to those you see in need! pic.twitter.com/mU9pOtB2DM — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) December 2, 2019

Troop K – Please use caution while driving. Troop K is expected to receive more snow accumulations. Obey all vehicle and traffic laws. We want everyone to get to their destination safely. pic.twitter.com/vRsim6NDyc — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) December 2, 2019

New York City, Hartford and Boston are under winter weather advisories.

In New York City, where 1 inch of snow fell by 5 p.m., Mayor Bill de Blasio warned that New Yorkers will face a “sloppy rush hour” Monday night and should avoid driving when possible.

“Anything can happen with a storm,” the mayor said.

People make their way through falling snow in lower Manhattan in New York, Dec. 2, 2019.

Here are some of the other snow totals so far:

— East Glenville, New York (north of Albany): 23 inches

— Latham, New York: 20 inches

— Readsboro, Vermont: 22.4 inches

— Clarksburg, Massachusetts: 16.2 inches

— Worcester, Massachusetts: 10 inches

— North Granby, Connecticut: 8.7 inches

Father Maguire Park in Lowell looks like a Winter Wonderland. (Or maybe I’m influenced by the Christmas song 🎼on the radio right now) #wcvb pic.twitter.com/AtPqnyjjku — Sera Congi (@seracongi) December 2, 2019

How much #snow did you have to shovel? Katie Haranas told @BienickWCVB she spent 1.5 hours clearing the driveway and sidewalk in Hopkinton. #wcvbstorm Remember to lift with your knees! pic.twitter.com/Qthh75yUe3 — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) December 2, 2019

The snow is expected to wrap up around midnight in New Jersey and New York, but continue overnight in New England.

By Tuesday morning, the heavy snow and gusty winds will be impacting the New England coast, wreaking havoc during the morning commute in Boston and Providence.

The storm will clear out by midday Tuesday.