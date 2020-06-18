Several JCPenney stores reopen across New York State

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) – Several JCPenney locations across the state reopened Wednesday after shutting down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

JCPenney is monitoring guidelines, and taking precautions to provide a safe environment in which to shop and work, such as:

Contact-free curbside pickup

Diligent cleaning of the store throughout the day and every night

Social distancing procedures in place, with reminders throughout the store

Contactless checkout

Masks provided to each associate

Plexiglass shields at open registers

Extended return policy and a longer time window to use customer rewards

Associate training on safety practices

Temporarily reduced store hours: Monday – Saturday from noon to 7 p.m, Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Designated shopping hours for at-risk customers at all reopened stores on Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon

Stores now open in New York:

Aviation Mall – Queensbury

Wilton Mall – Saratoga Springs

Clifton Park Centre – Clifton Park

Crossgates Mall – Albany

Roosevelt Field Shopping Center – Garden City

Greece Ridge Center – Greece

McKinley Mall – Blasdell

Eastview Mall – Victor

Arnot Mall – Horseheads

Boulevard Mall – Amherst

Olean Center Mall – Olean

Salmon Run Mall – Watertown

Southside Mall – Oneonta

Champlain Centre – Plattsburgh

Marketplace Mall – Rochester

St. Lawrence Centre – Massena

Oakdale Mall – Johnson City

Chautauqua Mall – Lakewood

Cortlandvile Crossing – Cortland

Crystal Run Mall – Middletown

Walden Galleria – Cheektowaga

Eastern Hills Mall – Williamsville

South Shore Mall – Bayshore

Poughkeepsie Galleria – Poughkeepsie

Green Acres Mall – Valley Stream

LATEST STORIES: