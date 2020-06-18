Several JCPenney stores reopen across New York State

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) – Several JCPenney locations across the state reopened Wednesday after shutting down due to the coronavirus pandemic.
JCPenney is monitoring guidelines, and taking precautions to provide a safe environment in which to shop and work, such as:
- Contact-free curbside pickup
- Diligent cleaning of the store throughout the day and every night
- Social distancing procedures in place, with reminders throughout the store
- Contactless checkout
- Masks provided to each associate
- Plexiglass shields at open registers
- Extended return policy and a longer time window to use customer rewards
- Associate training on safety practices
- Temporarily reduced store hours: Monday – Saturday from noon to 7 p.m, Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Designated shopping hours for at-risk customers at all reopened stores on Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon
Stores now open in New York:
- Aviation Mall – Queensbury
- Wilton Mall – Saratoga Springs
- Clifton Park Centre – Clifton Park
- Crossgates Mall – Albany
- Roosevelt Field Shopping Center – Garden City
- Greece Ridge Center – Greece
- McKinley Mall – Blasdell
- Eastview Mall – Victor
- Arnot Mall – Horseheads
- Boulevard Mall – Amherst
- Olean Center Mall – Olean
- Salmon Run Mall – Watertown
- Southside Mall – Oneonta
- Champlain Centre – Plattsburgh
- Marketplace Mall – Rochester
- St. Lawrence Centre – Massena
- Oakdale Mall – Johnson City
- Chautauqua Mall – Lakewood
- Cortlandvile Crossing – Cortland
- Crystal Run Mall – Middletown
- Walden Galleria – Cheektowaga
- Eastern Hills Mall – Williamsville
- South Shore Mall – Bayshore
- Poughkeepsie Galleria – Poughkeepsie
- Green Acres Mall – Valley Stream
