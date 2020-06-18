Several JCPenney stores reopen across New York State

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) – Several JCPenney locations across the state reopened Wednesday after shutting down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

JCPenney is monitoring guidelines, and taking precautions to provide a safe environment in which to shop and work, such as:

  • Contact-free curbside pickup
  • Diligent cleaning of the store throughout the day and every night
  • Social distancing procedures in place, with reminders throughout the store
  • Contactless checkout
  • Masks provided to each associate
  • Plexiglass shields at open registers
  • Extended return policy and a longer time window to use customer rewards
  • Associate training on safety practices
  • Temporarily reduced store hours: Monday – Saturday from noon to 7 p.m, Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Designated shopping hours for at-risk customers at all reopened stores on Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon

Stores now open in New York:

  • Aviation Mall – Queensbury
  • Wilton Mall – Saratoga Springs
  • Clifton Park Centre – Clifton Park
  • Crossgates Mall – Albany
  • Roosevelt Field Shopping Center – Garden City
  • Greece Ridge Center – Greece
  • McKinley Mall – Blasdell
  • Eastview Mall – Victor
  • Arnot Mall – Horseheads
  • Boulevard Mall – Amherst
  • Olean Center Mall – Olean
  • Salmon Run Mall – Watertown
  • Southside Mall – Oneonta
  • Champlain Centre – Plattsburgh
  • Marketplace Mall – Rochester
  • St. Lawrence Centre – Massena
  • Oakdale Mall – Johnson City
  • Chautauqua Mall – Lakewood
  • Cortlandvile Crossing – Cortland
  • Crystal Run Mall – Middletown
  • Walden Galleria – Cheektowaga
  • Eastern Hills Mall – Williamsville
  • South Shore Mall – Bayshore
  • Poughkeepsie Galleria – Poughkeepsie
  • Green Acres Mall – Valley Stream

