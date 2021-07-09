Several vaccination clinics coming up in St. Lawrence County

A health worker prepares to administer a jab of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination drive for people ages 30 to 39 in Mexico City, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

ST LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Public Health is offering multiple vaccination clinics within the next month.

Information on the clinics is listed below. St. Lawrence Public Health says appointments can be made but are not necessary.

St. Lawrence County Public Health: 80 St. Hwy 310 Canton, NY 13617 Tuesday, July 13th, 8:30am – 2:30pm Tuesday, July 14th, 8:30am – 2:30pm



Richville Fire Department – 71 Main Street Richville, NY 13681 Tuesday, July 13 th 4pm – 6pm Pfizer 1 st Dose (Individuals 12 years of age or older)



Whittaker Park – Bassmaster Elite 37 Pine Street, Waddington, NY 13694 Saturday, July 17 th 11 am-2 pm Single Dose – Johnson & Johnson (Individuals 18 years of age or older)



Edwards Fire Department, 115 New Street, Edwards, NY 13635 Wednesday, July 21 st 4 pm – 6 pm Pfizer 1 st Dose (Individuals 12 years of age or older)



Ogdensburg Farmers’ Craft and Art Market, 2321 Ford Street, Ogdensburg, NY 13669 – Anyone attending the Ogdensburg vaccination clinic will receive a free Stewart’s Shops ice cream! Thursday, July 22 nd , 9 am – 2 pm Pfizer 1st Dose (Pfizer) for anyone 12 years and older



To check for availability or more information visit COVID-19 Vaccine | COVID-19 Vaccine (ny.gov).