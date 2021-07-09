Several vaccination clinics coming up in St. Lawrence County

ST LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Public Health is offering multiple vaccination clinics within the next month.
Information on the clinics is listed below. St. Lawrence Public Health says appointments can be made but are not necessary.
- St. Lawrence County Public Health: 80 St. Hwy 310 Canton, NY 13617
- Tuesday, July 13th, 8:30am – 2:30pm
- Tuesday, July 14th, 8:30am – 2:30pm
- Richville Fire Department – 71 Main Street Richville, NY 13681
- Tuesday, July 13th 4pm – 6pm
- Pfizer 1st Dose (Individuals 12 years of age or older)
- Whittaker Park – Bassmaster Elite 37 Pine Street, Waddington, NY 13694
- Saturday, July 17th 11 am-2 pm
- Single Dose – Johnson & Johnson (Individuals 18 years of age or older)
- Edwards Fire Department, 115 New Street, Edwards, NY 13635
- Wednesday, July 21st 4 pm – 6 pm
- Pfizer 1st Dose (Individuals 12 years of age or older)
- Ogdensburg Farmers’ Craft and Art Market, 2321 Ford Street, Ogdensburg, NY 13669 – Anyone attending the Ogdensburg vaccination clinic will receive a free Stewart’s Shops ice cream!
- Thursday, July 22nd, 9 am – 2 pm
- Pfizer 1st Dose (Pfizer) for anyone 12 years and older
To check for availability or more information visit COVID-19 Vaccine | COVID-19 Vaccine (ny.gov).