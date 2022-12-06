BRIDGEWATER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Marcy has reported that a severe two-car crash in Bridgewater on December 5th, has left a 21-year-old woman in critical condition.

According to police, on Monday, 21-year-old Emma A. Peduri was leaving home in her 2015 Volkswagen on Route 8 around 1:30 pm when she pulled directly into the path of 47-year-old Justin M. Benedict of Waterville, in his 2019 Hyundai who was traveling south.

Peduri was airlifted by Mercy Flight to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse and is currently listed in critical condition.

Benedict was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Eyewitness News will continue to update you with any new information as it is released.