BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of Central New York until 8:00 PM Thursday.

The Weather Service is tracking a strong storm moving over West Winfield, 11 miles southwest of Ilion. Gusty winds are the major concern with this storm. Areas to be impacted by the storm include; Richfield Springs, Bridgewater, Exeter Center, and Unadilla Forks.

Counties covered by the Severe Thunderstorm Watch include Herkimer, Otsego, and Delaware Counties.