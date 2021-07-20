Severe thunderstorm watch issued in the North Country for Tuesday Night

Lightning lights up the night sky In Neumarkt, Germany, Sunday, June 20, 2021. Heavy rains and thunderstorms have caused flooded cellars and streets as well as fallen trees and a variety of property damage in Central and Upper Franconia in the night to Monday. (Tobias Hartl/dpa via AP)

NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service out of Buffalo warns the North Country to prepare for more severe thunderstorms.

Forecast has been updated to a slight risk for severe thunderstorms this afternoon & early evening across areas S & E of Lake Ontario. A marginal risk elsewhere. Main hazards will be damaging winds, marginally severe hail & heavy rain which may cause some localized flooding. pic.twitter.com/Wc3NryfmGF — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) July 20, 2021

The NWS has issued a severe thunderstorm watch will be in effect until 11 p.m. this evening in Jefferson, St. Lawrence and Lewis County.

Special Marine Warning including the Mexico Bay NY to the St. Lawrence River, St. Lawrence River above Ogdensburg NY and St. Lawrence River from Ogdensburg to St. Regis NY until 5:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/0bu3RNZg4M — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) July 20, 2021

Additional New York counties included in the severe thunderstorm watch are: