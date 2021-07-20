Severe thunderstorm watch issued in the North Country for Tuesday Night

NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service out of Buffalo warns the North Country to prepare for more severe thunderstorms.
The NWS has issued a severe thunderstorm watch will be in effect until 11 p.m. this evening in Jefferson, St. Lawrence and Lewis County.
Additional New York counties included in the severe thunderstorm watch are:
- Albany, Clinton, Essex, Genesee, Madison, Niagara, Ontario, Otsego, Schenectady, Seneca, Warren, Wyoming, Cayuga, Cortland, Franklin, Hamilton, Monroe, Oneida Orleans, Rensselaer, Schoharie, Washington, Yates, Chenango, Erie, Fulton, Herkimer, Livingston, Montgomery, Onondaga, Oswego, Saratoga, Schuyler, Tompkins, and Wayne