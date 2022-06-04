WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM)- As we enter the summer season, it is important to know what to do when severe weather strikes. That is especially important when outdoors if camping.

There are two things to think about when heading to the campsite:

Being Alert- Alert of possible warnings and impending weather

2. Awareness- Know how to receive warnings and how to respond.

The biggest thing you can do, is not be outside when there is severe weather, and know where your closest indoor storm shelter is. Thunderstorms or strong winds can easily damage a camper; it can even pick it up and destroy it during a tornado.