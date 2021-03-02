Sexual Harassment Working Group wants Cuomo to resign

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An anti-sexual harassment group made up of former New York State legislative staffers is calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign after allegations against him came to light.

Rita Pasarell, co-founder of the Sexual Harassment Working Group (SHWG), says the organization was formed so that people who personally experienced sexual harassment in the workplace could offer perspective on laws to address it.

“No one, not even Gov Cuomo, is above the law. We appreciate AG James’s unwavering commitment to an independent investigation, even when the Gov tried to publicly pressure her to let him keep control over the process,” reads a tweet from the group’s Twitter account.

Governor Cuomo maintains that he never inappropriately touched anyone nor propositioned anyone. He said some of his actions may have been “misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation.”

Pasarell says SHWG is not satisfied with the governor’s statement, and that his response puts the responsibility on the victim to interpret his actions correctly.