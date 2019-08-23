‘Shallow’ sets record as longest-charting winner of Best Original Song Oscar

After 45 weeks on Billboard’s Hot 100, “Shallow” by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper has finally fallen off the chart. However, as Billboard notes, it set a record in the process.

“Shallow” has spent more weeks on the Hot 100 than any other track that’s won the Oscar for Best Original Song.

It was No. 1 for just one of those weeks: the week of March 9, after Gaga and her three co-writers took home the Academy Award on Feb. 24.

The previous record holder was Idina Menzel’s rendition of “Let It Go,” from “Frozen,” which spent 33 weeks on the chart, peaking at No. 5.

“Shallow” was a huge success career-wise for both Gaga and Cooper. It was Gaga’s fourth No. 11 hit, and her first since 2011 — and of course, it was Cooper’s first No. 1 hit.

It also won two Grammys and a Golden Globe, among other accolades.

After “Shallow” and “Frozen,” other long-running Oscar-winning hits include Elton John’s “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” and Stevie Wonder’s “I Just Called to Say I Love You,” both of which spent 26 weeks on the chart.

“Evergreen,” the love theme from the 1976 version of “A Star Is Born,” starring Barbra Streisand, spent 25 weeks on the chart.