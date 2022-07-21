ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has released information on the suspicious device that was found on Golf Course Rd on the morning of Thursday, July 21st.

According to members of the Oneida County bomb unit, a “Homemade Firework” was found by City of Rome DPW workers in the dirt parking area near Lake Delta dam. The initial investigation on the scene found the device to be safe and it was secured. The contents of the device will later be broken down and evaluated by New York State Police technicians. Residents on the scene also told Deputies they heard what sounded like explosions taking place during the evening hours between 7:00 and 8:00 pm.

Golf Course Rd. was reopened to traffic shortly after 11:00 am.

Finally, NYSP Bomb Unit’s explosive detecting K-9s searched the area for other devices or threats, but nothing was found.

Investigators say the investigation is ongoing and they are attempting to determine the source of the noise and the exact area where it occurred. If anybody has any additional information, they are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Investigator Justin Copperwheat at 315-765-2767. You can also make an anonymous tip at the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers website, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.