ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating their Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week.

32-year-old Brandon P. Borowiec

White male

Height: 5’11”

Weight: Approximately 180 lbs.

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Borowiec has two active bench warrants out for his arrests from the Oneida County Drug Court for the following charges:

Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree (Class E Felony)

Forgery in the Third Degree (Class A Misdemeanor)

Police believe that he may be in the Utica or New Hartford area. Investigators are asking anyone who may have any information to please contact the Oneida County Sheriff at 315-736-8364. You can also submit an anonymous tip online through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers website, p3tips.com, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), or by using the P3 Tips mobile app