Sheriff’s deputy shot dead while responding to early morning call

A California sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed after responding to a call for service Wednesday morning.

Deputy Brian Ishmael was a 4-year veteran with the El Dorado County sheriff’s office, authorities said.

Two men are in custody but “the scene is still active” in Somerset, about 50 miles east of Sacramento, the sheriff’s office warned.

“There is a large contingent of law enforcement including a helicopter in the area,” the sheriff’s office said. “We ask that you please remain out of this area. Residents, we ask that you remain vigilant and call 911 for any suspicious activity.”

A deputy from another county was with Ishmael for a ride-along at the time and was injured during the shooting. That deputy has since been released from the hospital, authorities said.

Ishmael previously worked for Placerville Police Department.

“We are proud to have had Brian work with us at the Placerville Police Department,” the police department said in a statement. “He will be greatly missed. Our prayers go out to our law enforcement brothers and sisters at EDSO, and Deputy Ishmael’s family and friends. God Speed Brian.”

Condolences have begun to stream in from other law enforcement departments.